Wildfires erupt in Connecticut, New Jersey as drought creeps into Northeast

BERLIN, Conn. - Firefighters across the Northeast have been busy working to extinguish wildfires that erupted in Connecticut and New Jersey over the past several days as abnormally dry conditions persist in the region.

"The lack of measurable rain is translating into dangerous fire concerns across the Northeast," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said.

The FOX Forecast Center said dry brush is largely to blame for allowing the fires to spread. However, winds and low relative humidity are also helping to fuel the flames.

"Parts of Connecticut are reporting less than a half-inch of rain so far this month," Torres continued. "No rain, as we mentioned, is expected this week."

Location of Connecticut wildfire proves difficult for first responders

According to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, a large wildfire erupted on the west side of Lamentation Mountain just before 6 p.m. ET on Monday. When the fire was reported, officials said resources from the town of Berlin, as well as the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's (DEEP) Wildfire Division, arrived at the scene to begin working on extinguishing the fire.

Officials said there was an initial effort to contain as much of the 10-15 acre wildfire as possible before nightfall, but because of the steep and rocky terrain, it was decided that overnight fire operations would be "limited."

The fire had been moving off to the northeast at a slow rate of speed as of Monday night, and officials said resources were staged throughout the area to ensure the safety and protection of residents.

Fire officials said there were no evacuations and there were no plans to enact any evacuation orders.

Fire resources from communities such as Newington, Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Westfield and Meriden were also on the scene to provide additional support.

Wildfires also break out in New Jersey

Wildfires have also been reported farther south along the heavily traveled Interstate 95 corridor in New Jersey.

"I think the only thing that's on our side is that the winds have been in check. That would be a game changer," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Think about how many people live up and down the 95 corridor. It's the busiest stretch in terms of population density in our entire country."

A video recorded in Rockaway Township, about 45 minutes from New York City, shows flames burning through the dry landscape as first responders work to extinguish the blaze.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the Microwave Wildfire in Morris County, which started over the weekend, is now reported to be 77 acres in size and is 85% contained. Fire officials said at least three structures have been threatened, but no evacuations have been ordered.

The cause of that fire is under investigation and an update is expected on Tuesday night.

New Jersey officials issue Drought Watch

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a Drought Watch on Thursday and urged residents and businesses to conserve water as the dry conditions persisted.

In a news release, officials said the state of New Jersey has experienced "significantly below-average rainfall, which has contributed to diminished streamflow, reservoir and groundwater levels" over the past three months.

Officials said the declaration of a Drought Watch was intended to increase the public's awareness of the ongoing drought situation.

"While water conservation is always important, it becomes critical during prolonged dry periods such as New Jersey has been experiencing for much of the summer and into early fall," Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said in the statement. "Voluntary water conservation now can help to avoid more serious and restrictive measures in the future."