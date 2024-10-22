Search
Helene death toll drops by 30 in North Carolina's Buncombe County, officials say

The discrepancy between the previous and most recent death counts involves a combination of factors, according to a statement from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Officials in Buncombe County, North Carolina, where Asheville is located, announced that the number of fatalities caused by Hurricane Helene in the county was overcounted.

The death toll in Buncombe County was previously reported to be 72, Sheriff Quentin Miller said during an Oct. 3 briefing.

As of Tuesday, FOX Weather confirmed that the number of deaths in the county has been lowered by 30 to 42, based on information from the Office of the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner. However, this number might rise.

"That’s not out of the question," said Lillian Govus, the director of communications and public engagement for Buncombe County government, who cited the new death count from the chief medical examiner.

  Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage  on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits)

  Flooding at Linville Falls Picnic Area, which is located off the Blue Ridge Parkway northeast of Asheville. Sept. 26, 2024.
    Flooding at Linville Falls Picnic Area, which is located off the Blue Ridge Parkway northeast of Asheville. Sept. 26, 2024. (NPS)

  Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina. (Matty Media LLC)

  Heavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Heavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

  Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina. (Matty Media LLC)

  Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina. (Matty Media LLC)

  Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
    Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina. (Matty media LLC)

  Asheville Animal Shelter Damaged in Helene's Floods
    Damage left behind after Hurricane Helene's wrath in Asheville, North Carolina. (Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)

  Asheville Animal Shelter Damaged in Helene's Floods
    Damage left behind after Hurricane Helene's wrath in Asheville, North Carolina. (Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)

The discrepancy between the previous and most recent death counts involves a combination of factors, according to a statement from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Those factors include lack of communication after Helene, due to power and cellphone outages in affected counties, along with updates to causes of death.

With the new tally from Buncombe County, North Carolina now stands at 96 storm-related deaths from Helene.

Despite the 30-count difference from earlier reports, Buncombe County still has the most storm-related deaths from Helene in North Carolina by far. The county with the next most deaths, Yancey County, has 11:

  • Ashe County: 1
  • Avery County: 4
  • Buncombe County: 42
  • Burke County: 1
  • Catawba County: 1
  • Cleveland County: 2
  • Gaston County: 1
  • Haywood County: 5
  • Henderson County: 7
  • Macon County: 2
  • Madison County: 4
  • McDowell County: 1
  • Mecklenburg County: 3
  • Mitchell County: 2
  • Polk County: 1
  • Rowan County: 1
  • Rutherford County: 3
  • Wake County: 1
  • Watauga County: 2
  • Yadkin County: 1
  • Yancey County: 11

Helene made landfall on Sept. 24 in Florida and then swept through the Southeast, leaving a trail of destruction, particularly in western North Carolina.

