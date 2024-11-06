The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rafael could approach major hurricane strength at landfall in Cuba

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane Rafael forecast to be near major hurricane strength upon landfall in Cuba

Hurricane Rafael continues to intensify and is expected to be near major hurricane strength when the late-season tropical system makes landfall in Cuba on Wednesday.

Millions of people along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida are now keeping their eyes on the hurricane as it slams Cuba with damaging, hurricane-force winds , a life-threatening storm surge , and destructive waves along the coast.

Missouri poll workers among 5 killed in flash flooding

At least five people were killed after torrential rainfall led to flash flooding in central and eastern Missouri , impacting transportation and making it challenging for some voters to reach their polling place Tuesday.

Officials say two poll workers in Wright County drowned while trying to swim to dry ground after their vehicle was swept into floodwaters.

Rockies to be blasted by first significant winter storm of the season

The first significant winter storm of the season is set to blast the Rockies, with the FOX Forecast Center saying Colorado and New Mexico potentially seeing the biggest impacts.

Computer forecast models show slightly different variations of the system's track, but they all appear to agree that significant precipitation, including snow, ice, sleet, and rain, is expected across the region.

The winter weather is set to begin on Wednesday and could last into the weekend.

Watch: Las Vegas dust devil causes damage

A Las Vegas couple escaped getting caught in a strong dust devil swirling toward their home, and a video showed the entire ordeal unfolding. Ring camera video by Valerie Pavlov showed three people going indoors seconds before the vortex whipped up the tiles in the backyard and knocked over the grill.

The dust devil can be seen in the distance, first in the upper left-hand corner of the frame, as it approaches. The people can then be seen walking indoors before the dust devil wreaks havoc.

