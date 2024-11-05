3 injured as EF-1 tornado touches down in Basile, Louisiana

BASILE, La. – An EF-1 tornado injured three people when it struck near Basile, Louisiana, Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS noted the twister had estimated peak wind speeds of 95 mph, with a path that was 1 mile long and 150 yards wide.

The tornado touched down along U.S. Highway 190 west of the town of just over 1,200 people.

Basile Mayor Mark Denette said three people were sent to the hospital for assessment and treatment.

He added that the tornado caused extensive damage to a local grocery store called Rhea's Specialty Meats and expressed his condolences to the store owner, Jude Burton.

"Prayers for Jude, his family, and his staff as his place of business is a very important part of Basile," he said in a Facebook post.

Other storm damage included downed trees and damage to an RV, Denette said.

A tornado was also spotted near the town of Maurice, which lies southeast of Basile, the NWS said.