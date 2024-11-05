Watch Las Vegas dust devil cause damage as it tears across homes

LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas couple barely escaped getting caught in a strong dust devil that was barreling toward their house, unbeknownst to them.

Ring camera video from Valerie Pavlov showed three people going indoors seconds before the vortex whips up the tiles in the backyard and knocked over the grill.

The dust devil can be seen in the distance, first in the upper left-hand corner of the frame, as it approaches.

This video has gone viral, with over 2.5 million views, since Valerie posted it on Instagram earlier this week. The video was actually shot back on Aug. 22 this year, according to Storyful.

Valerie told our news partner that she and her husband were speaking with a potential landscaper when they decided to take shelter inside from the heat.

Las Vegas is no stranger to dust devils. Two years ago, the Luxor Hotel was thrown into chaos when one formed right in the hotel's pool area.

Dust devils are formed, in part, by intense heating along the ground. Las Vegas had a high of 103 degrees on the day this dust devil formed.