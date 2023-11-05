The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Record high temperatures in jeopardy to start workweek

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Temperatures to sizzle to start the workweek

It will be a warm start to the workweek, with many across the South and Plains in jeopardy of breaking record temperatures.

More than 200 million Americans will see above-average temperatures as the warmth overtakes the central U.S. on Monday, with even more feeling the heat on Tuesday.

Potential record-high temperatures on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Series of storms to dampen Northeast, Great Lakes

A series of storms will threaten the Great Lakes and Northeast with strong wind, rain and even some snow .

The FOX Forecast Center said the storms will blast Green Bay to Detroit with rain for the morning and evening commutes on Monday. That storm hits the interior Northeast and cities from New York through Presque Isle , Maine, for the Tuesday morning drive.

Good chance to see auroras this week in northern US

A series of geomagnetic disturbances that left the sun heading for Earth in recent days could give some residents in the Northern Hemisphere a light show in the form of the Aurora Borealis during the next week.

After a strong geomagnetic storm watch was issued on Sunday, space weather forecasters expect similar conditions this week, with effects lasting through Friday evening.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.



