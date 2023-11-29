The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather targets South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tornadoes possible in parts of South

Parts of Texas and Louisiana face a threat of severe weather Thursday, including the risk of tornadoes. The highest likelihood of severe thunderstorms is in southeastern Texas and encompasses portions of the Houston metro area.

The severe weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Kona Low brings flood threat to Hawaii

Inches of rain are possible across Hawaii for the remainder of the week as a Kona Low moves across the island chain. Honolulu could pick up a few inches of rain through Saturday, while higher elevations of the islands could see upwards of 5 inches of rain.

The rainfall forecast for Hawaii through Dec. 3, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Northern Lights could be spotted farther south this week

A strong geomagnetic storm is forecast to hit Earth this week, which could result in the Northern Lights being seen farther south than usual. A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for Friday as officials warn of possible disruption to satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation.

Hurricane HQ: 2023 hurricane season officially ends today

Nov. 30 is the last official day of hurricane season. Although tropical activity can happen any month of the year, most of the activity in the Atlantic happens between June and November. This season was busy despite the lack of landfalling storms. It ranked fourth for most-named storms in a year, according to NOAA.

Names that were used in the Atlantic Ocean during the 2023 hurricane season.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

Pancake ice was spotted floating on the surface of Lake Superior this week. The ice begins as a layer of ice crystals that are broken up by waves in rough water.

