The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly bomb cyclone slams Europe

It's Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Several deaths in Europe blamed on Storm Ciarán

A powerful bomb cyclone named Ciarán is being blamed for the deaths of at least 10 people. The storm slammed into Europe with 100-mph winds and heavy rain that led to extreme flooding. The storm has toppled trees and capsized boats. More than a million power outages were reported in France on Thursday.

Hurricane HQ: Deadly Pilar moves east while Invest 97L withers

Tropical Storm Pilar has dumped heavy rain on parts of Central America this week, which has caused flooding and landslides. Pilar has been blamed for the deaths of at least three people in El Salvador.

Meanwhile, Invest 97L has a very low chance of development as it continues slowly moving toward the opposite side of Central America.

The outlook for Invest 97L in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Don’t trip, but we fall back this weekend

Most of America will turn the clocks back one hour this weekend as daylight saving time ends. It seems like every time we change the clocks, there are calls to end the practice. The clock change is also a good time to take care of a few other chores around the house.

Watch this:

Dramatic videos show the moment when the pilot of an airplane that crash-landed into the alligator-infested waters of the Florida Everglades was rescued from the wing of the partially submerged aircraft.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

