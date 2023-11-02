The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly bomb cyclone slams Europe

Ferocious bomb cyclone Storm Ciarán slammed parts of France and England Thursday with hurricane-force winds topping 100 mph in several locations, leaving at least 10 dead and over a million without power in Europe.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
A man walks past overturned boats at the port Moulin Blanc in Brest, western France, on November 2, 2023, after the storm Ciaran hit the region. Storm Ciaran battered northern France with record winds of nearly 200 km per hour, killing a lorry driver, while southern England and other parts of western Europe remained on high alert on November 2 amid warnings of flooding, blackouts and major travel disruptions.
(DAMIEN MEYER/AFP)
Image 2 of 10
Waves crashing in Dover Kent, as Storm Ciaran brings high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of England. The Environment Agency has issued 54 warnings where flooding is expected, and an amber weather warning is in place with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph. Picture date: Thursday November 2, 2023. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 10
A cross channel ferry sails in strong winds on November 2, 2023 in Dover, England. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 10
Trucks queue at Dover docks as ferry crossings remain cancelled on November 2, 2023 in Dover, England. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 10
BURTON BRADSTOCK, DORSET - NOVEMBER 02: People are rescued from their holiday chalets by fire and rescue at Freshwater Beach Holiday Park, on November 02, 2023 in Burton Bradstock, Dorset. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
( )
Image 6 of 10
BURTON BRADSTOCK, DORSET - NOVEMBER 02: Fire and rescue officers search for people in need of rescue from their holiday chalets at Freshwater Beach Holiday Park, on November 02, 2023 in Burton Bradstock, Dorset. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 10
WEST BAY, DORSET - NOVEMBER 02: Waves crash on to the beach and cliffs, on November 02, 2023 in West Bay, Dorset. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 10
WEST BAY, DORSET - NOVEMBER 02: A person and their dog watch the waves, on November 02, 2023 in West Bay, Dorset. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
( )
Image 9 of 10
This photograph shows a broken construction crane, in Brest, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Storm Ciaran battered northern France with record winds of nearly 200 km per hour killing a lorry driver as southern England remained on high alert Thursday and rail operators in several countries warned of traffic disruptions. Some 1.2 million homes lost electricity overnight as the storm lashed France's northwest coast, ripping trees out of the ground.
(DAMIEN MEYER/AFP)
Image 10 of 10
TOPSHOT - This photograph shows waves crashing on rocks in Penmarc'h, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert on November 1, 2023 as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Hurricane HQ: Deadly Pilar moves east while Invest 97L withers
Tropical Storm Pilar has dumped heavy rain on parts of Central America this week, which has caused flooding and landslides. Pilar has been blamed for the deaths of at least three people in El Salvador.
Meanwhile, Invest 97L has a very low chance of development as it continues slowly moving toward the opposite side of Central America.
The outlook for Invest 97L in the Atlantic Ocean. (FOX Weather)
Dramatic videos show the moment when the pilot of an airplane that crash-landed into the alligator-infested waters of the Florida Everglades was rescued from the wing of the partially submerged aircraft.