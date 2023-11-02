Some birds are getting renamed next year. Here's why

The American Ornithological Society announced Wednesday that it will change the English names of birds that are named after people in an effort to address past wrongs and increase public engagement.

"As scientists, we work to eliminate bias in science," said Judith Scarl, president and CEO of AOS. "But there has been historic bias in how birds are named, and who might have a bird named in their honor."

For example, the AOS noted how the original name of a small prairie songbird found on the Great Plains, McCown's Longspur, was considered a painful link to slavery and racism as it honored amateur naturalist and later Confederate Army Gen. John P. McCown. In 2020, the AOS renamed the bird to "Thick-billed Longspur."

"Exclusionary naming conventions developed in the 1800s, clouded by racism and misogyny, don’t work for us today, and the time has come for us to transform this process and redirect the focus to the birds, where it belongs," Scarl said.

AOS noted that the renaming effort will begin in 2024 and kick off by addressing the names of 70-80 bird species that live primarily within the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the AOS added that it has come to see its authority over the English names of birds in Latin America as well.

It will also involve creating a new multidisciplinary naming entity and reaching out to the public for their input.

The AOS noted how the scientific names of birds, such as Haliaeetus leucocephalus for the bald eagle, will not be changed. However, they are reviewed on a regular basis and updated by classification committees in the AOS, in accordance with the new research and naming rules of the International Commission of Zoological Nomenclature.

According to the AOS, ornithologists have grappled with historical and contemporary practices, including how birds are named, that they say exclude black, indigenous and other people of color.

"There is power in a name, and some English bird names have associations with the past that continue to be exclusionary and harmful today," said Colleen Handel, AOS president and research wildlife biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Alaska.

"We need a much more inclusive and engaging scientific process that focuses attention on the unique features and beauty of the birds themselves," Handel added. "Everyone who loves and cares about birds should be able to enjoy and study them freely – and birds need our help now more than ever."

Scarl hopes to generate more excitement about birds and to encourage people to unite to protect them. Citing the website 3billionbirds.org, the AOS said North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970.