Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Thanksgiving winter storm in Northeast could snarl holiday travel

Today's top weather news for Monday, Nov. 25, 2024: Some travel disruptions are likely from coast to coast as Thanksgiving holiday travel gets underway, but post-Thanksgiving travel could see more issues due to a winter storm in the Northeast.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, November 25, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:02

Weather in America: November 25, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, November 25, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast winter storm threatens Thanksgiving travel

Travel is kicking into high gear across the U.S. this week as tens of millions of people prepare to head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. And while the FOX Forecast Center expects some potential disruptions at the beginning and toward the middle of the week, bigger issues may arise for those journeys back home – especially in the Northeast.

This graphic shows the snow potential in the Northeast starting on Thanksgiving.

This graphic shows the snow potential in the Northeast starting on Thanksgiving.

(FOX Weather)

Thanksgiving travel disruptions forecast from coast to coast

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the Thanksgiving week weather forecast from coast to coast, and some travel disruptions are possible as people start heading out ahead of the holiday.

Another storm is slamming the West with heavy rain and mountain snow, with impacts expected along the Interstate 5 corridor from California through Oregon and Washington. A fast-moving storm is bringing winter weather to the Upper Midwest. At the end of the week, a winter storm is expected to slow post-Thanksgiving travel in the Northeast.

This graphic shows which airports could be impacted by weather as millions head out for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This graphic shows which airports could be impacted by weather as millions head out for the Thanksgiving holiday.

(FOX Weather)

Storm Bert leaves at least 4 dead in UK

Major travel delays were reported across the United Kingdom on Monday after deadly Storm Bert brought strong winds, flooding rain and winter weather over the weekend. According to reports, at least four deaths are being attributed to the storm, and at one point over the weekend, there were more than 200 flood warnings across England and Wales.

CROSS KEYS, NEWPORT, WALES - NOVEMBER 24: A view of flooding at Cross Keys Rugby Club which includes the Changing rooms and Club house with three vehicles submerged in water on November 24, 2024 in Cross Keys, Newport, Wales. The UK Met Office issued warnings for heavy rain and snow, along with strong winds, as Storm Bert was forecast to sweep across the UK this weekend.

CROSS KEYS, NEWPORT, WALES - NOVEMBER 24:  A view of flooding at Cross Keys Rugby Club which includes the Changing rooms and Club house with three vehicles submerged in water on November 24, 2024 in Cross Keys, Newport, Wales. The UK Met Office issued warnings for heavy rain and snow, along with strong winds, as Storm Bert was forecast to sweep across the UK this weekend.

( Huw Fairclough / Getty Images)

Watch: Paris blanketed in most November snow in over 55 years

The City of Lights became the City of White on Thursday, as an early winter storm brought a rare November blanket of snow to Paris. Photos showed several iconic landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, draped in a winter wonderland.

About 1.5 inches of snow fell in Paris as Storm Caetano swept across the French plains last week, and it was the most snow measured in Paris since 1968 when about 2 inches fell.

Parisians got their first real taste of winter on Thursday, November 21, as the first snow fell over the French capital. (Video: @angeelikakoit via Storyful) 01:12

First snow of winter blankets Paris

Parisians got their first real taste of winter on Thursday, November 21, as the first snow fell over the French capital. (Video: @angeelikakoit via Storyful)

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...