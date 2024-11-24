The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Thanksgiving winter storm in Northeast could snarl holiday travel

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast winter storm threatens Thanksgiving travel

Travel is kicking into high gear across the U.S. this week as tens of millions of people prepare to head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. And while the FOX Forecast Center expects some potential disruptions at the beginning and toward the middle of the week, bigger issues may arise for those journeys back home – especially in the Northeast.

Thanksgiving travel disruptions forecast from coast to coast

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the Thanksgiving week weather forecast from coast to coast, and some travel disruptions are possible as people start heading out ahead of the holiday.

Another storm is slamming the West with heavy rain and mountain snow, with impacts expected along the Interstate 5 corridor from California through Oregon and Washington. A fast-moving storm is bringing winter weather to the Upper Midwest. At the end of the week, a winter storm is expected to slow post-Thanksgiving travel in the Northeast.

Storm Bert leaves at least 4 dead in UK

Major travel delays were reported across the United Kingdom on Monday after deadly Storm Bert brought strong winds, flooding rain and winter weather over the weekend. According to reports, at least four deaths are being attributed to the storm, and at one point over the weekend, there were more than 200 flood warnings across England and Wales.

Watch: Paris blanketed in most November snow in over 55 years

The City of Lights became the City of White on Thursday, as an early winter storm brought a rare November blanket of snow to Paris. Photos showed several iconic landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, draped in a winter wonderland.

About 1.5 inches of snow fell in Paris as Storm Caetano swept across the French plains last week, and it was the most snow measured in Paris since 1968 when about 2 inches fell.

