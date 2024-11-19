Thanksgiving travel weather tracker: Live maps, airport status, flight delays and more
The maps from FOX Weather show the current radar and conditions across the nation as a record number of Americans travel for Thanksgiving.
It’s time to go over the hill and through the woods, as tens of millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving.
According to AAA, a record number of travelers are expected for the period between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2. The Transpiration Security Administration said they are preparing to screen a record number of passengers at airports across the country.
The live maps from FOX Weather will help you keep tabs on the current weather and travel situation across the U.S. Download the FOX Weather app to get live radar and weather alerts anywhere you go.
Current US radar
(FOX Weather)
Current US weather alerts
(FOX Weather)
Today's forecast for US
(FOX Weather)
Current air travel stats
(FOX Weather)
What’s the status of flights in Atlanta?
(FOX Weather)
What’s the status of flights in Boston?
(FOX Weather)
What’s the status of flights in Charlotte?
(FOX Weather)
What’s the status of flights in Denver?
(FOX Weather)
What’s the status of flights in Washington, DC?
(FOX Weather)