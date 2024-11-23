See it: Paris blanketed in most November snow in over 55 years

PARIS — The City of Lights became the City of White on Thursday, as an early winter storm brought a rare November blanket of snow to Paris.

Photos showed several iconic landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, draped in a winter wonderland.

About 1.5 inches (4 cm) of snow fell in Paris as Storm Caetano swept across the French plains Thursday and Friday, Meteo France said. It was the most snow measured in Paris since 1968 when about 2 inches fell.

Other areas across north-central France received 3-6 inches. Snow totals reached 12-20 inches in the Alps with the peaks netting over 2 feet.

Temperatures briefly dipped into the upper 20s in Paris on Friday morning, but dropped into the teens in some locales, with a low of 13 degrees F in Bourdons-sur-Rognon.

In addition to the snow, Caetano brought strong winds with gusts reaching 70-80 mph along France’s Atlantic Coast and 55-65 mph across south-central France.

But the snow has since abated, and chilly weather was taking a rapid flip away from winter over the weekend. Warmer southwest winds were set to boost temperatures into the mid-upper 60s, and reach into the 70s in the Basque Country.