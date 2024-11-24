Hawaii sees more snow than New York City this fall

MAUNA KEA, HI—An early-season snowstorm blasted the Northeast this week, dropping a foot of snow in some areas. This was the Northeast region's first snowstorm of the season, but Hawaii has already had a few encounters with fresh powder this fall.

Winter weather arrived right on time at Hawaii's Mauna Kea summit, home to astronomy observatory facilities from around the world. According to the Maunakea Visitor Information Station, this year, the first snow of the season fell at the 14,000-foot summit on Oct. 28.

WHICH IS THE SNOWIEST MONTH OF THE YEAR?

Unlike the tropical climate at lower elevations on the Big Island, Mauna Kea's elevation means it experiences a different climate, including freezing temperatures and significant snowfall.

Hawaii’s wet season runs from October through April, during which snow is a familiar sight at the summit of Mauna Kea.

Back on the mainland, a winter storm arrived a week ahead of Thanksgiving and, according to the FOX Forecast Center, dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of Upstate New York and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, New York City has yet to see snow. But it's still early for the Big Apple. The first measurable snow of one inch or more in New York City happens on average around Dec. 13.⁠