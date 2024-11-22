Northeast blasted by snow, beneficial rain as major airport hubs face Thanksgiving travel delays

NEW YORK – As Thanksgiving travelers hit the road, a potent winter storm system over the Northeast could potentially cause travel delays and disruptions.

Low pressure will spin over the region into Saturday, resulting in significant rain and snow for millions of people.

Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City, New York, is closed due to deteriorating winter weather conditions. Delays and cancelations have been reported at other major airport hubs in New York, Boston and Washington.

A three-hour radar loop showing where snow (blue), rain (green) and mixed precipitation (magenta) are falling.

Most of New England and parts of the Northeast will likely only see beneficial rain from this event due to warm air surging in from the Atlantic Ocean . The higher elevations and locations directly under the cold upper-level low-pressure system will see heavy snow.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for areas of West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York, while portions of Tennessee , North Carolina and Kentucky are also under a winter weather alerts.

This graphic shows active winter weather alerts in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Catskills of New York are expected to see the heaviest accumulations, with up to a foot piling up before the second half of the weekend.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The FOX Forecast Center said impactful snow is falling in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia , Maryland and Pennsylvania, for residents above 1,000 feet in elevation.

Only a dusting to a few inches is possible across lower elevations, where air and ground temperatures are warmer.

Forecast rain totals in the Northeast and New England should remain in the 1-2 inch range, although locally higher amounts of 2-3 inches or more are possible in some areas.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals in the Northeast.

The precipitation is expected to help ease some of the record-breaking drought conditions and reduce the wildfire threat that has been plaguing the region. Over 7 inches of snow has been reported in the area around the deadly Jennings Creek Fire that is smoldering along the New Jersey-New York border, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Behind this storm system, the coldest air of the season will pour south out of Canada in the days after Thanksgiving and into the start of December. Much of the country will experience below-average temperatures as travelers head home, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Across the northern Plains, lows may fall below -10 degrees in some of these areas, with even lower wind chills.