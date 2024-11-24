Storm Bert leaves 2 dead in the UK amid flooding, heavy rain and strong winds

At least two people are dead after Storm Bert rattled much of the United Kingdom over the weekend.

A man died on Saturday when a tree fell on his car on the A34 in Hampshire County, England. According to Hampshire Police, the man was in his 60s.

In Wales, a body was found on Sunday morning during the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry, who went missing Saturday near a river during extensive flooding, North Wales Police said.

The body hasn't been formally identified, police said, but the man's family has been notified.

North Wales Police Chief Inspector Simon Kneale said: "I would like to thank the efforts of all agencies involved in the searches in very difficult conditions and for the local community who supported the teams in the area. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, and they have asked that their privacy is respected."

Rain totals across parts of the United Kingdom exceeded 5.1 inches in just 24 hours, according to the U.K.'s weather agency, The Met Office. A part of southern England is still under a yellow weather warning for rain from the storm.

Most of Wales continues to be under flood warnings and alerts due to high river levels throughout the country.

Weather warnings were in place Sunday for strong wind gusts in most of southern England and parts of Scotland. Wind gusts of 75 mph were reported in some areas on Saturday, The Met Office said.

SEE IT: PARIS BLANKETED IN MOST NOVEMBER SNOW IN OVER 55 YEARS

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

In Scotland, many areas received snow and ice, as well as strong winds and rain as part of Storm Bert, photos from Stirling show.

Travel all across the U.K. was disrupted by the storm over the weekend. In England, Network Rail Lancashire & Cumbria announced the disruption of services due to flooding and landslides.

Another railway, Northern Rail, also faced service disruptions over the weekend. Flooding in Ulverston prevented trains from running between Lancaster and Workington, the network said.

The Met Office said Storm Bert will move out of the northeastern U.K. early Tuesday.