Storm Bert leaves 2 dead in the UK amid flooding, heavy rain and strong winds

Storm Bert in the UK has led to travel disruptions and at least 2 deaths as some areas received more than five inches of rain, causing extensive flooding. Wind gusts exceeded 75 mph in parts of the country.
At least two people are dead after Storm Bert rattled much of the United Kingdom over the weekend.
A man died on Saturday when a tree fell on his car on the A34 in Hampshire County, England. According to Hampshire Police, the man was in his 60s.
In Wales, a body was found on Sunday morning during the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry, who went missing Saturday near a river during extensive flooding, North Wales Police said.
The body hasn't been formally identified, police said, but the man's family has been notified.
North Wales Police Chief Inspector Simon Kneale said: "I would like to thank the efforts of all agencies involved in the searches in very difficult conditions and for the local community who supported the teams in the area. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, and they have asked that their privacy is respected."
Flood signage in place at Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, more than 200 flood alerts are in place in the UK as Storm Bert continues to sweep across the country. Picture date: Sunday November 24, 2024.
( Jacob King/PA Images / Getty Images)
Rain totals across parts of the United Kingdom exceeded 5.1 inches in just 24 hours, according to the U.K.'s weather agency, The Met Office. A part of southern England is still under a yellow weather warning for rain from the storm.
Most of Wales continues to be under flood warnings and alerts due to high river levels throughout the country.
Weather warnings were in place Sunday for strong wind gusts in most of southern England and parts of Scotland. Wind gusts of 75 mph were reported in some areas on Saturday, The Met Office said.
The River Blackwater bursts its banks and floods Mallow Racecourse in Mallow, County Cork. Storm Bert is battering the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice with amber warnings coming into force. Picture date: Saturday November 23, 2024.
(Noel Sweeney/PA Images)
CROSS KEYS, NEWPORT, WALES - NOVEMBER 24: A view of flooding at Cross Keys Rugby Club which includes the Changing rooms and Club house with three vehicles submerged in water on November 24, 2024 in Cross Keys, Newport, Wales. The UK Met Office issued warnings for heavy rain and snow, along with strong winds, as Storm Bert was forecast to sweep across the UK this weekend.
( Huw Fairclough)
Firefighters pumping water from a street by the River Taff, in Pontypridd, Wales, following flooding. Another weather warning has been issued and more than 200 flood alerts are in place in the UK as Storm Bert continues to sweep across the country. Picture date: Sunday November 24, 2024.
(George Thompson/PA Images )
A man clears snow at the M9 motorway services near Stirling. Storm Bert is battering the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice with amber warnings coming into force bringing a "potential risk to life and property". Picture date: Saturday November 23, 2024.
( Robert Perry/PA Images)
Traffic at a standstill in bad weather conditions on the M80 near Castlecary, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. Storm Bert is battering the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice with amber warnings coming into force bringing a "potential risk to life and property". Picture date: Saturday November 23, 2024.
(Steve Welsh/PA Images )
The scene near Castlecary, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. Storm Bert is battering the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice with amber warnings coming into force bringing a "potential risk to life and property". Picture date: Saturday November 23, 2024.
(Steve Welsh/PA Images)
A person stands next to his vehicle on an empty snow covered M9 motorway near Stirling. Storm Bert is battering the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice with amber warnings coming into force bringing a "potential risk to life and property". Picture date: Saturday November 23, 2024.
( Robert Perry/PA Images )
In Scotland, many areas received snow and ice, as well as strong winds and rain as part of Storm Bert, photos from Stirling show.
Travel all across the U.K. was disrupted by the storm over the weekend. In England, Network Rail Lancashire & Cumbria announced the disruption of services due to flooding and landslides.
Another railway, Northern Rail, also faced service disruptions over the weekend. Flooding in Ulverston prevented trains from running between Lancaster and Workington, the network said.
The Met Office said StormBert will move out of the northeastern U.K. early Tuesday.