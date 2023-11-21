The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: East Coast holiday travel disruptions possible Wednesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Cross-country storm lingers along East Coast

A powerful cross-country storm that spans more than 1,500 miles will continue to move across the eastern U.S. , bringing rain, gusty winds, snow and severe storms to the East Coast on Wednesday.

Major airports, like Orlando International and Boston Logan International, could be impacted as the storms continue pushing through the region.

Where you can expect a "flight-mare" on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



3 dead, several missing after large landslide in Alaska

Officials say that a massive landslide killed three people in southeastern Alaska.

The slide is estimated to be 450 feet wide where it crossed the highway, and the U.S. Coast Guard said as many as three other people are still missing from the event.

Hurricane HQ: Area to watch in central Atlantic

As we head toward the end of the 2023 hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area for possible tropical development.

Forecasters are monitoring a low-pressure system in the central subtropical Atlantic, which has a medium chance of development over the next seven days.

The NHC says it is forecast to move southeastward across the central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea-surface temperatures during the next few days, and environmental conditions could allow for this system to gradually acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics.

Chance of development in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



