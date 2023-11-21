Horseshoe cloud spotted gliding across Florida skies among world’s rarest

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – The skies above North Fort Myers, Florida, were graced with a fleeting sight that only the most observant weather watcher can spot.

Tony Greene captured a horseshoe vortex cloud formation on Nov. 16 after a bout of unsettled weather. While this beautiful little cloud won't produce any rain, it will shower luck on those who spot it.

It's considered one of the world's rarest cloud formations and one of the fastest clouds to disappear. Certain weather conditions must be perfectly aligned for this unique cloud to form.

"A horseshoe vortex is a rare type of cloud that is super special to spot and takes certain ingredients in the atmosphere to create its appearance," FOX Weather Meteorologist Heather Brinkmann said.

Similar to how specific conditions are required for a tornado to develop, the same can be said for the creation of horseshoe clouds.

Not only do these type of clouds need a specific type of shear (the change in wind speed or direction with height), but you also need a calm wind to keep the horseshoe appearance intact.

"Being that you need both a chaotic wind in order for it to form and a calm wind for it to hold its shape, makes it not a super cool cloud to see, but also one of the rarest," Brinkmann noted.