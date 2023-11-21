Watch: Dangerous dust storm swallows interstate at California-Nevada border

WHEATON SPRINGS, Calif. – A dangerous dust storm swept across the California-Nevada border on Sunday, creating hazardous driving conditions on Interstate 15.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a Dust Storm Warning for north-central San Bernardino County and southwestern Clark County, including Interstate 15 near Primm, Nevada, as visibility was near-zero at times.

Video filmed by Ada Monzon shows hazy conditions on the road as dust towering over cars blows across the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol was later forced to close a section of the freeway to prevent any potential accidents.

Wind gusts in the Las Vegas Valley ranged between 35 and 45 mph, with occasional gusts exceeding 50 mph, the NWS reported. The North Las Vegas Airport recorded the strongest gust at 62 mph.