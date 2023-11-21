Florida Panhandle to North Carolina face severe weather threat on Tuesday

The threat of severe weather on Tuesday shifts into the Southeast on the tail end of a powerful cross-country storm, creating headaches for travelers heading out of town for Thanksgiving.

This latest round of severe storms kicked off Monday in the lower Mississippi Valley, where the National Weather Service received at least five reports of tornadoes from northern Louisiana into central Mississippi.

Structural damage and downed trees were reported from one of the suspected tornadoes in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana, according to the NWS. Golf-ball-sized hail also pelted portions of Louisiana on Monday evening. Listen to the cacophony in the video below:

Tuesday's severe weather threat

The severe weather threat will now shift east Tuesday and Wednesday as the cross-country storm continues its eastward journey across the eastern U.S.

A broad area of showers and thunderstorms is ongoing across the Southeast, prompting an occasional warning from the NWS.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



A few tornadoes are possible across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Tuesday morning and into early Tuesday afternoon.

The risk of damaging winds and a couple of brief tornadoes will also spread farther north and east Tuesday afternoon into Georgia, the Carolinas and far southern Virginia. This threat will continue through the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Wednesday's severe weather threat

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning across eastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks.

Locally damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado are the primary concerns.