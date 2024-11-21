The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tough travel expected in Northeast due to potent winter storm

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Parts of Northeast face potential for ‘high-impact winter storm’

Parts of the Ohio Valley are now included in a slew of winter weather alerts issued in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast with forecasters saying parts of the region face the potential for a ‘high-impact’ winter storm.

The potent storm system is expected to blast the region with snow , beneficial rain and strong winds that could wreak havoc on travel.

Atmospheric river puts California on alert for life-threatening flash flooding, debris flows

A strong and impactful atmospheric river is expected to bring extreme amounts of rain and snow to northern California and southern Oregon throughout the weekend.

The region could experience up to 20 inches of rain in some spots, raising fears of life-threatening flash flooding and mud and debris flows.

Iceland volcano erupted again, spewing lava from fissure

Scientists in Iceland are closely monitoring the latest volcanic eruption, which began late Wednesday on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Cameras positioned around the Sundhnúkur volcano captured stunning images of the eruption lighting up the night sky shortly before midnight.

Local authorities declared a state of emergency and ensured that residents and tourists were safely evacuated from the potential danger zone.

Watch: Passengers scream as Florida-bound plane hits severe turbulence

Passengers on a recent Scandinavian Airlines flight bound for Miami experienced a travel nightmare when their plane hit severe turbulence.

A passenger on the flight caught the ordeal on video, which shows objects flying up into the air before landing all about the cabin, as the plane's altitude drops.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.