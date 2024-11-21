Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tough travel expected in Northeast due to potent winter storm

Today's top weather news for Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024: Parts of the Northeast face the potential of 'high-impact winter storm' as California faces threat of life-threatening flooding from powerful atmospheric river storm.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: November 21, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Parts of Northeast face potential for ‘high-impact winter storm’

Parts of the Ohio Valley are now included in a slew of winter weather alerts issued in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast with forecasters saying parts of the region face the potential for a ‘high-impact’ winter storm.

The potent storm system is expected to blast the region with snow, beneficial rain and strong winds that could wreak havoc on travel.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)

Atmospheric river puts California on alert for life-threatening flash flooding, debris flows

A strong and impactful atmospheric river is expected to bring extreme amounts of rain and snow to northern California and southern Oregon throughout the weekend.

The region could experience up to 20 inches of rain in some spots, raising fears of life-threatening flash flooding and mud and debris flows.

This graphic shows the flood threat in the West through Friday.

(FOX Weather)

Iceland volcano erupted again, spewing lava from fissure

Scientists in Iceland are closely monitoring the latest volcanic eruption, which began late Wednesday on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Cameras positioned around the Sundhnúkur volcano captured stunning images of the eruption lighting up the night sky shortly before midnight.

Local authorities declared a state of emergency and ensured that residents and tourists were safely evacuated from the potential danger zone. 

Lava spews from volcanic fissure in Iceland

(RUV / FOX Weather)

Watch: Passengers scream as Florida-bound plane hits severe turbulence

Passengers on a recent Scandinavian Airlines flight bound for Miami experienced a travel nightmare when their plane hit severe turbulence

A passenger on the flight caught the ordeal on video, which shows objects flying up into the air before landing all about the cabin, as the plane's altitude drops.

A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm to Miami experienced extreme turbulence on Nov. 14, causing objects in the cabin to fly in the air and passengers on the plane to scream in terror.  01:05

A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm to Miami experienced extreme turbulence on Nov. 14, causing objects in the cabin to fly in the air and passengers on the plane to scream in terror. 

