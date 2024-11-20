Bible found opened to Revelations after Helene disaster in North Carolina

OLD FORT, N.C. – As floodwater from Helene receded in western North Carolina, residents discovered a Bible that had become stuck on a fence post while opened to Revelations.

The Bible was found next to the home of Marine veteran Scotty Swann and his family in the town of Old Fort.

When Helene swept through the area and caused historic flooding, Swann became trapped on the roof of his home and had to be rescued by raft.

It was during clean-up efforts after the flood at Swann’s home that the Bible was discovered nearby, with pages turned to a particularly meaningful part of the Bible for the Swann family.

Swann's brother, whose name wasn't provided, talked about the discovery in a video on TikTok.

"This Bible was stuck on this fence post, open to Revelations," he said. "Of all the things destroyed, that was left open, and it’s sitting there, and we’re not touching it."

"So, if that’s not a message, somebody needs to wake up," he added.

Following the discovery, a protective case fashioned out of plastic, wood and cinder blocks was built around the Bible.

Then, South Carolina man Joey Brown brought a large cross he made out of cedar wood and placed it behind the encased Bible.

"He said it was a gift so we could spread the word of God and let people know they’re not alone in this hurricane, in this challenge," Swann’s brother said in the video. "So, this is just amazing how people have responded."

When Helene struck western North Carolina in late September, it dropped about 30 inches of rain – or nearly four months’ worth of rain – in three days.

As of Wednesday, at least 103 lives have been lost to Helene in North Carolina.