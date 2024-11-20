Travel terror: Passengers scream as Florida-bound plane hits severe turbulence

MIAMI – Passengers on a recent Scandinavian Airlines flight bound for Miami experienced a travel nightmare when their plane hit severe turbulence.

Flight SK957 was on its way from Stockholm, Sweden, to Florida on Nov. 14 before it turned back to Europe.

Sammy Solstad, a passenger on the flight who caught the terrifying ordeal on video, recounted his experience on Facebook, saying he's "lucky to be alive."

His video shows objects flying up into the air before landing all about the cabin, as the plane's altitude drops. In one frame of the video, a soda bottle soars above passengers' heads.

Several passengers flew up out of their seats during the turbulence, screaming. Some passengers in the video can be seen hitting the ceiling of the aircraft.

"Help her up! Help her up!" Solstad can be heard saying in the video, referencing a woman who was hurt after hitting the ceiling.

Solstad said on Facebook that passengers begged the flight staff to emergency land in nearby Canada, but the pilots had to do a U-turn and divert to Copenhagen.

He said Copenhagen was five hours behind them over the open ocean, whereas Canada was around 20 minutes away.

FOX Weather reached out to Scandinavian Airlines for comment.