Extreme Weather
Published

Travel terror: Passengers scream as Florida-bound plane hits severe turbulence

Flight SK957 was on its way from Stockholm to Florida on Nov. 14 before the ordeal caused the flight to turn back to Europe.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm to Miami experienced extreme turbulence on Nov. 14, causing objects in the cabin to fly in the air and passengers on the plane to scream in terror.  01:05

Watch: Passengers scream as flight from Sweden to Miami experiences severe turbulence

A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm to Miami experienced extreme turbulence on Nov. 14, causing objects in the cabin to fly in the air and passengers on the plane to scream in terror. 

MIAMI – Passengers on a recent Scandinavian Airlines flight bound for Miami experienced a travel nightmare when their plane hit severe turbulence. 

Flight SK957 was on its way from Stockholm, Sweden, to Florida on Nov. 14 before it turned back to Europe

Sammy Solstad, a passenger on the flight who caught the terrifying ordeal on video, recounted his experience on Facebook, saying he's "lucky to be alive." 

His video shows objects flying up into the air before landing all about the cabin, as the plane's altitude drops. In one frame of the video, a soda bottle soars above passengers' heads. 

A soda bottle flies over a woman's head when a flight from Sweden to Florida hit severe turbulence on Nov. 14. 

(Sammy Solstad  Sammy Solstad via Storyful / FOX Weather)

HERE'S WHAT CAUSES TURBULENCE AND WHY YOU SHOULDN'T BE AFRAID OF IT

 Several passengers flew up out of their seats during the turbulence, screaming. Some passengers in the video can be seen hitting the ceiling of the aircraft. 

"Help her up! Help her up!" Solstad can be heard saying in the video, referencing a woman who was hurt after hitting the ceiling. 

Woman hits the ceiling of a Scandinavian Airlines flight after it hit severe turbulence on Nov. 14. 

(Sammy Solstad via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Solstad said on Facebook that passengers begged the flight staff to emergency land in nearby Canada, but the pilots had to do a U-turn and divert to Copenhagen.  

He said Copenhagen was five hours behind them over the open ocean, whereas Canada was around 20 minutes away. 

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL WEATHER TRACKER: LIVE MAPS, AIRPORT STATUS, FLIGHT DELAYS AND MORE

A Flight Aware track shows the path flight SK957 took from Stockholm back to Copenhagen on Nov. 14.

A Flight Aware track shows the path flight SK957 took from Stockholm back to Copenhagen on Nov. 14. 

(Flightaware.com / FOX Weather)

FOX Weather reached out to Scandinavian Airlines for comment. 

