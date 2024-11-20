Explosive bomb cyclone blasts Northwest with deadly winds, flooding from Washington to California

A powerful atmospheric river is slamming into Northern California and is expected to persist for days. Its effects, coupled with a bomb cyclone offshore, are being felt across the Pacific Northwest.

The storm first began to slam the Seattle area Tuesday night, killing at least one person and injuring two others as 50-75 mph winds toppled trees across the region.

The worst is yet to come for Northern California in the bullseye of this atmospheric river, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Through Saturday, some areas could see 3-5 inches of rain daily, with even higher amounts possible in the mountains. This has prompted the Weather Prediction Center to issue a rare "extreme" flash flood risk area for northern California for Thursday.

The system is now bringing steady, moderate rain that will continue for several days, leading to potential flooding on roads, small streams and even larger rivers later in the week.

The FOX Forecast Center said two storms are powering the event, the first of which is a powerful bomb cyclone. The strength of the low has kicked up strong winds up and down the coast, which have caused power outages and some damage.

Measurements showed the storm dropped 66 millibars in pressure in 24 hours, eventually becoming a storm with a central pressure of 943 millibars - on par with a major Category 4 hurricane. It easily qualified for the title of "bomb cyclone", given when a storm strengthens about 24 millibars in 24 hours.

A High Wind Warning was issued for the Seattle and Everett areas on Tuesday night. This is the first such warning for the region since December 2022.

"The sound out here is unreal," resident Anthony Concannon said. "The wind in the trees and power lines is deafening."

An estimated more than 700,000 people had lost power across Western Washington as of early Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.US . Over 100,000 of them were in the city of Seattle.

The winds were expected to abate by early Wednesday morning, allowing an extensive cleanup effort to begin.

In the Cascades, the winds have combined with heavy snow to produce life-threatening blizzard conditions. Travel over the passes is impossible on Wednesday morning, which will slow down those commuting in the region.

WHAT IS A BLIZZARD?

Winter weather alerts have been posted across the Northwest through Wednesday.

Like most atmospheric rivers, this one will dump feet of snow in the Cascades and Sierra Nevada, the FOX Forecast Cenetr said. However, the warmer Pacific air being pulled in by strong winds will raise snow levels higher than usual.

Snow will likely begin around 3,500 feet, with the heaviest amounts above 4,000 feet, blanketing mountain ranges with several feet of snow.