The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Powerful storm plagues Thanksgiving travel on Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, and a reminder to take your turkey out of the freezer to thaw if you haven't already. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Powerful storm slicing across country plagues Thanksgiving travel

A coast-to-coast storm system will continue moving through the U.S., wreaking havoc on air and road travel on Tuesday. The large weather system is bringing showers and storms from parts of the Great Lakes to the Southeast.

Chicago O'Hare, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, and Ronald Reagan Washington National could see disruptive weather that could delay flights in and out of these major airports.

Click here to see what you can expect each day this week as you head to the airports or hit the road.

Where you can expect a "flight-mare" on Monday

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threat shifts east

After a night of severe weather along the Gulf Coast, the threat of showers and thunderstorms moves east to parts of the Southeast on Tuesday.

Areas of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida's Panhandle have the greatest risk for damaging wind and a few tornadoes.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Two areas to watch in the Atlantic basin

As we head toward the end of the 2023 hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for possible tropical development.

In the central Caribbean Sea, an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms has a low chance for development. However, the NHC says dry air is still likely to prevent significant development of the system as it begins to drift slowly to the west later this week.

Chance of development in the Caribbean Sea

(FOX Weather)



The second area is located in the central subtropical Atlantic and has a medium chance for tropical development over the next week.

The NHC says that environmental conditions appear to be somewhat conducive for the system to gradually acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week while it moves east across the central subtropical Atlantic.

Chance of development in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.