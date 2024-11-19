The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storms could make early Thanksgiving travel treacherous across US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Powerful storms to blast millions with snow, rain ahead of early Thanksgiving travel

Powerful storm systems sweeping across the U.S. this week have the potential to pack a punch with snow , rain and strong winds expected to lead to treacherous travel just as millions of people prepare to finalize Thanksgiving travel plans.

Bomb cyclone to slam West with flooding rain

A powerful storm system known as a bomb cyclone is expected to slam the West Coast with flooding rain and mountain snow from California to Washington, and the impacts could last into the weekend.

The storm is expected to ramp up on Tuesday night and is expected to bring steady, moderate rain for several days.

Gulf Coast sees dangerous flash flood threat Tuesday

There's the potential for dangerous flash flooding along the U.S. Gulf Coast from parts of Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday before sweeping across the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday.

Flash Flood Warnings were already issued in parts of southeastern Louisiana due to the torrential rain falling in that area. Rain totals between 3-5 inches are likely, with some areas seeing up to 6 inches.

Parched Northeast to finally see beneficial rain

Significant rain is expected to arrive in the Northeast and impact millions of people across the region toward the end of the week, which could put a dent in the record-dry conditions that have plagued the region for months.

Many cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, are likely to experience a few inches of rain, which will undoubtedly help drought conditions and the ongoing battle against numerous wildfires burning across the region.

Watch: North Carolina Helene survivors facing winter without heat

The recovery process after Hurricane Helene has been a long one for western North Carolinians after the storm wiped out several towns, destroying homes and buildings. Some of the damaged areas in the mountains are still missing essential living elements like water or gas.

As winter quickly approaches and temperatures drop, thousands of people in two counties are without heat after Helene wiped out gas stations. Many homes in the mountains use kerosene oil to warm their homes.

