North Carolina Helene survivors facing winter without heat

PENSACOLA, N.C. – The recovery process after Hurricane Helene has been a long one for western North Carolinians after the storm wiped out several towns, destroying homes and buildings.

Some of the damaged areas in the mountains are still missing essential living elements like water or gas.

As winter quickly approaches and temperatures drop, thousands of people in two counties are without heat after Helene wiped out gas stations. Many homes in the mountains use kerosene oil to warm their homes.

Some nonprofits have joined together to provide free gas to those who need it by setting up hubs in the affected areas. They're even providing free home delivery for those who need the gas to keep their homes warm.

"I know we’ve currently sent out 57,000 gallons of fuel," Rhonda Jean of Western Carolina Emergency Network said.

Volunteers sort through social media messages to find the people who need the most help. They then drive around, giving out the gas for free.

For homes that need kerosene oil, things are a little trickier. Jean said there was only one gas station in the area that provided kerosene. It was washed away in the floods.

Amiyah Keele lost her home and her car in Helene's floods. She said she got help after the storm when a vehicle and a fifth-wheel camper were donated to her.

Temporary gas stations, like the one set up in Yancey County, help families like Keele's get gas for their generators.

Amy Webb also uses the makeshift gas station for fuel. "It would be very cold if we didn’t have fuel here," she said.

"They’re hurting, so by us being able to fund these needs, they’re able to buy food, or, you know, pay their mortgage," Jean said.

Western North Carolina Emergency Network provides disaster relief by gathering supplies and donations to help people affected get what they need, like fuel.