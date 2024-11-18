Bomb cyclone to slam West Coast as significant rain from California to Washington could cause travel issues

A powerful bomb cyclone associated with a major atmospheric river is forecast to drench the West Coast, from Washington to California, midweek, potentially leading to flooding.

The term "bomb cyclone" comes from the meteorological term "bombogenesis" or "explosive cyclogenesis." This happens when a storm system's central pressure drops at least 24 millibars within 24 hours.

WHAT IS A ‘BOMB CYCLONE’?

A big stream of moisture is set to arrive Tuesday night and will stick around through late in the week, possibly into the weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said.

This system will bring steady, moderate rain for several days, potentially flooding roads, small streams and even larger rivers.

From Wednesday to Friday, some areas could see 2-4 inches of rain daily, with even higher amounts possible in the mountains.

Strong winds will also begin to blow in Tuesday evening as the storm moves in. Gusts of 60-70 mph are expected in exposed areas like ridges, headlands and parts of the coastal plains, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Like most atmospheric rivers, this one will dump feet of snow in the Cascades and Sierra Nevada. However, the warmer Pacific air being pulled in by strong winds will raise snow levels higher than usual.

Snow will likely begin around 3,500 feet, with the heaviest amounts above 4,000 feet, blanketing mountain ranges with several feet of snow.