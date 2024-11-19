Winter storms set to blast millions with rain, snow ahead of early Thanksgiving travel

A pair of powerful winter storms packing snow, heavy rain and strong winds is expected to lead to treacherous travel conditions this week. This comes as millions of people across the U.S. prepare to hit the road and pack airports ahead of Thanksgiving.

The first storm system is already underway across the central U.S., where it unleashed rounds of severe weather on Monday. Severe thunderstorms packed damaging wind gusts that blew over tractor-trailers, dropped large hail and even produced tornadoes.

The storm system is now continuing on its journey. According to the FOX Forecast Center, it will begin to pull in frigid arctic air from Canada, resulting in widespread snow across portions of the Dakotas and into the Upper Midwest.

Winter weather alerts have been issued across most of North Dakota, including Winter Storm Warnings for cities such as Minot, Bottineau and Devils Lake.

The National Weather Service office in Bismarck, North Dakota, said heavy snow and blowing snow are expected in areas included in the Winter Storm Warning.

Snow totals between 4 and 7 inches could fall there, and winds could gust as high as 50 mph, according to the NWS.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," forecasters warned.

Snow totals across the northern tier of the U.S. and Upper Midwest will range from a dusting in parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota to a foot or more in parts of North Dakota closest to the border with Canada.

When the storm winds down, portions of northwestern Minnesota could see 5-8 inches of snow by midweek.

The FOX Forecast Center said that travel along Interstate 29 from Fargo , North Dakota, to Sioux Falls , South Dakota, and Interstate 94 from Fargo to Bismarck , North Dakota, could be hazardous as the rain transitions to snow.

On Wednesday, cities such as Minneapolis , as well as Green Bay and Milwaukee in Wisconsin, will be on alert for the potential of snow showers throughout the day as colder air wraps around the storm system.

Millions in mid-Atlantic, Northeast to be blasted by rain, snow

After the storm impacting the Midwest begins to wind down during the middle of the week, a second storm will form and rapidly strengthen just as millions of people in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast finalize their plans to travel early ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

The FOX Forecast Center said the powerful low-pressure system will likely form in the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes and quickly strengthen on Wednesday.

As the storm center drifts into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast at the end of this week, strong winds are expected to blow in cold air, supporting snow from parts of the Great Lakes region to the Ohio Valley.

The cold air will likely be on the southern side of the storm and blow into the Appalachian Mountains.

The NWS office in Charleston, West Virginia, says heavy snow is possible in the higher elevations, which could impact travel. Strong wind gusts could also bring down tree branches, leading to power outages.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of West Virginia, including Elkins.

The FOX Forecast Center said snow is possible across portions of the inland Ohio Valley, northern mid-Atlantic, and interior Northeast by the end of the week into the weekend in that area.

While winter weather is expected to impact interior portions of the region, much-needed rain will likely fall closer to the East Coast, including the busy Interstate 95 corridor.

The rain will likely impact the drought conditions and help firefighting efforts that have been ongoing across the region after numerous wildfires broke out over the past several weeks.

The inclement weather at the end of the week and into the weekend across the Northeast does have the potential to snarl air and road travel just as the Thanksgiving travel week gets underway.

Rain in the Northeast could be heavy at times, but as of now, the FOX Forecast Center doesn’t expect flash flooding due to the recent record-dry conditions in the region.