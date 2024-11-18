Search
Earth & Space
$100,000 reward offered after federally protected wolf found dead in Arizona

The wolf's cause of death wasn't released.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. Authorities are investigating the death of a Mexican gray wolf in Arizona and offering $100,000 for information on who killed the animal.

According to a news release from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, a female Mexican wolf known as F2979 was found dead on Nov. 7 northwest of Flagstaff, Arizona. 

The wolf had been captured in early summer and affixed with a GPS collar before being released back into an area known as the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area (MWEPA) near Flagstaff, the agency said. 

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO MAY 25, 2022: A Mexican wolf (Canis lupus baileyi) specimen seen in captivity at the Chapultepec Zoo. A couple of months ago, the Secretary of the Environment reported the death of two Mexican wolves at the Chapultepec Zoo. On May 25, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO MAY 25, 2022: A Mexican wolf (Canis lupus baileyi) specimen seen in captivity at the Chapultepec Zoo. A couple of months ago, the Secretary of the Environment reported the death of two Mexican wolves at the Chapultepec Zoo. On May 25, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. 

(Gerardo Vieyra / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing / Getty Images)

In October, the wolf was seen traveling with another Mexican wolf in the area, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife experts were hoping to catch the two wolves and take them back to the MWEPA.

The agency was still working to get the pair back to the MWEPA when F2979 was found dead. The wolf's manner of death was not released. 

The other wolf spotted with F2979 hasn't been found. 

Various rewards are being offered for any information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of the Mexican wolf, with up to $103,500 going to the person who solves the mystery. 

The Mexican gray wolf is a federally protected wolf species. The killing of one of the wolves is a violation of the Federal Endangered Species Act and Arizona state law, and violators can face several thousands of dollars in fines and up to a year in jail. 

