The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Powerful storms to slam US ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Powerful storms bringing rain, snow to US ahead of Thanksgiving

A powerful winter storm is set to blast portions of the U.S. with accumulating snow, cold temperatures, strong winds and rain just as millions of people across the country prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.

The first widespread winter storm of the season is the second in a pair of storms set to sweep across the U.S. this week.

The first storm system is already underway and producing severe weather across the southern Plains, including several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings stretching across portions of Texas and Oklahoma.

Bomb cyclone to slam West Coast

A powerful bomb cyclone associated with a major atmospheric river is forecast to drench the West Coast, from Washington to California, midweek, potentially leading to flooding.

A big stream of moisture is set to arrive on Tuesday night and will stick around through late in the week, possibly into the weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said. This system will bring steady, moderate rain for several days, potentially flooding roads, small streams and even larger rivers.

Remnants of Sara to bring rain to Gulf Coast, Florida this week

Florida faces a widespread rainfall event mid-workweek that stems from the combination of a strong frontal boundary and moisture from the leftovers of what was once Tropical Storm Sara.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm system will move through the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday and produce scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Watch: ‘Doomsday fish’ spotted on California beach

Another "doomsday fish" has made an unexpected appearance along the beaches of California , marking just the twenty-first sighting since the 1900s. According to the Ocean Conservancy , oarfish are commonly referred to as the "doomsday fish" because they are often sighted during times of disaster.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.