Most significant rain in months lurks in Northeast extended forecast to douse fire weather threat

NEW YORK — It’s been an autumn of dry weather and wildfire battles across the Northeast, but while Fire Weather Warnings once again cover the region this week, there is some hope for relief in the extended forecast.

A major storm system that will bring a variety of impactful weather across the Midwest, Plains and into the Great Lakes next week looks to have something up its sleeve for the Northeast as well: Significant rainfall.

WINTER STORM TO BRING FIRST WIDESPREAD COLD SNAP AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING TRAVEL WEEK

The storm looks to get a renewed shot of energy as it reaches the Great Lakes area later in the week, just in time to unleash some of its newfound power as it treks into the Northeast at the end of the week into the weekend.

The current long-range forecasts indicate a cold front associated with the system will likely bring rain or perhaps even a thunderstorm to the Northeast. It’s rain that is looking heavier than the light rain the region saw last weekend, which while every little bit helped, generally measured under a half inch, or even just a few tenths.

New York City hasn’t received a quarter inch of rain in a day since Sept. 29, while the streak stretches back to Sept. 7 for Philadelphia.

But this week’s system could bring an inch of rain in some areas.

While that amount of rain alone will do little to end the drought conditions — it’ll take about 10 inches or so — it will significantly cut down on the wildfire threat by wetting area plants and soils.

The front will bring an autumn chill along for the ride - with even chances of light snow in the inland Northeast and a potential for heavy lake-effect snows downwind of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie if the air mass gets cold enough.