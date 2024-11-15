The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Sara makes landfall in Honduras

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Storm Sara to unleash catastrophic flooding across Central America

Tropical Storm Sara made landfall in Honduras on Thursday evening as its center of circulation is forecast to track along the coastline into the weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center said the system is no longer a threat to Florida and is expected to dissipate over the Yucatán Peninsula.

Forecasters fear that the late-season tropical system swirling over the Caribbean Sea will unleash life-threatening and potentially catastrophic impacts in Central America, including flash flooding and mudslides .

Quick-hitting but powerful coastal storm hitting North Carolina, Virginia

A rapidly strengthening area of low pressure off the Carolina coast on Friday will bring significant coastal impacts to the Outer Banks in the form of damaging wind gusts, moderate to major coastal flooding and heavy rain, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Because the strong winds will blow in from the northeast, this storm can be classified as a nor'easter.

A strong pressure gradient between the low and high to the north will lead to a period of intense winds on Friday morning. The FOX Forecast Center said wind gusts along the Outer Banks will likely top 50 mph and could potentially touch 70 mph. Some power outages appear likely.

North Carolina dog's search for love after owners killed in Helene ends in joy

A dog can teach us many life lessons. For Moose, it's that joy can bloom even in the darkest hours.

The North Carolina beagle, once lost and grieving after Hurricane Helene , continues to inspire his new family and those who cared for him following a natural disaster that no one could ever imagine.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.