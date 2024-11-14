North Carolina dog's search for love after owners killed in Helene ends in joy amidst life's darkest hours

LAKE LURE, N.C. – A dog can teach us many life lessons.

For Moose, it's that joy can bloom even in the darkest hours.

The North Carolina beagle, once lost and grieving after Hurricane Helene, continues to inspire his new family and those who cared for him following a natural disaster that no one could ever imagine.

The ferocious storm ripped through his world nestled in Lake Lure's foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains nearly two months ago, leaving destruction and despair in its wake. His family – his safe haven – was killed after his home was swallowed by Helene's rage.

Glimmer of hope arrives

In the days following the nightmare, neighbors took turns caring for Moose, even as they faced their own struggles of being without water and power. During that time, Moose was viciously attacked by a pack of wild dogs. His condition was dire, requiring immediate medical attention.

It was thanks to one of those caring soles who called Triangle Beagle Rescue in Raleigh to get the care he desperately needed. The team of volunteers would soon offer a glimmer of hope for Moose, agreeing to take him in as soon as a foster home became available.

The devastation in western North Carolina weighed heavily on Tara Lynn's heart. She yearned to help but struggled to find the right way. She and her husband toyed with the idea of fostering another dog from TriBeagles, but nothing seemed quite the right fit.

Then, Moose arrived, and it felt like destiny.

"I just felt like God said, 'Okay, this is your role, and step up and love on my little dog," Lynn told FOX Weather.

‘Trust the journey’

After being rescued from the mountains and undergoing surgery, Moose was a shell of his former self. But his eyes, filled with hope, were fixed on Lynn, his new savior. With her love and care, he would begin to heal.

Moose was a fighter, a survivor, and his spirit, though wounded, remained unbroken. As he recovered, his playful side emerged, bringing joy to those around him.

As Lynn documented in her blog on Moose's recovery, she noticed his tail beginning to wag again, and his spirit was full of playful energy. In it, she reminded others that happiness can be a choice, even when life seems overwhelming.

"Whether we’re dealing with trauma or loss, healing is a slow process that requires patience, but we should trust the journey and give ourselves grace," she adds.

Reunited with the mountains

Now, a new chapter unfolds for Moose as he continues to heal from his physical and emotional scars. A family in Leicester, near Asheville, immediately recognized the urgency of Moose's long-term needs and opened their home to him back in the mountains.

It was already a safe place for two other beagles from TriBeagles, and despite the potential challenges of adding another to their family, they knew Moose was a part of their community and needed to be brought home.

Lynn said her four weeks with Moose were a celebration of second chances, a symbol of hope for many in western North Carolina still recovering from Helene.

"When life turns upside down, it’s okay to ask for help, and it’s okay to lean on the kindness of others," she said. "Don’t face hardships alone; the warmth of friends or even strangers can be the lifeline we need."

Today, Moose finds a second chance at life with joy in the little things – napping in the sun, snuggling in a cozy bed and exploring the smells of his new world. Thanks to Lynn and his new owners, he has also found safety and peace again.

"In a fast-paced world, we often forget to pause," Lynn said," and simply appreciate the peaceful moments and simple pleasures life has to offer."