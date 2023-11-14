The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Florida faces serious flood risk

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

South Florida faces dangerous flood threat

A Flood Watch has been issued along the Atlantic coast of Florida, where heavy rain is expected for the remainder of the week. Places such as Miami and Fort Lauderdale are in a Level 3 out of 4 flood threat on Wednesday. Some places could receive upward of a foot of rain through Friday.

The flash flood outlook for Nov. 15, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Iceland anxiously awaits volcanic eruption as earthquakes shake island

Earthquakes continue to rattle Iceland as the country awaits the eruption of a volcano that has already caused damage in a coastal town. Large cracks have split parts of Grindavík in two. Some residents were allowed back into the evacuated town to retrieve belongings, but another evacuation was ordered after high levels of volcanic gas.

Hurricane HQ: 2 areas being monitored in Atlantic

A new area of potential tropical development is being monitored off the Southeast coast this week. That’s in addition to the Caribbean disturbance that has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for days.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

A waterfall was spotted flowing backward in the United Kingdom this week. High winds from a powerful storm in Wales caused it.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.