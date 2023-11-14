Miami, South Florida under flash flood threat from drenching rains this week

MIAMI-- Tropical moisture began surging into Florida on Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall and prompting a days-long threat of flooding on Florida's Atlantic coast, including the Miami area.

A new area of low pressure developing off South Florida will tap into the energy from a low in the Gulf of Mexico, currently bringing rain and wind to the Gulf Coast states from Louisiana to Florida.

The FOX Forecast Center said this new low, combined with deep tropical moisture, sets Florida up for repeated showers and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday into Thursday, increasing the flooding threat for Florida's Atlantic coast.

"This is going to be a mess for Florida," FOX Weather Meteorologist Steven Morgan said. "And a bit of a sneaky system, too, in South Florida. It's not West Florida. We wish it was the Gulf Coast. And we'll watch to see if they get anything. But this is a heavy rain event that we see shaping up in South Florida."

Southeast Florida under flooding advisories

Confidence is increasing about excessive rainfall beginning Wednesday morning expected to cause flooding across South Florida metro areas.

A Flood Watch for southeast Florida has been issued for Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, including Miami, Jupiter, Boynton Beach, and Palm Beach.

For Wednesday, NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has upgraded the excessive rainfall risk to moderate in South Florida. A moderate risk of flooding means that scattered flash floods are likely and that numerous flash flooding events with significant events are possible.

Florida flood alerts.

(FOX Weather)



South Florida is forecast to receive between 5 and 8 inches of rain through Thursday, creating flash flooding concerns in the Miami metro area.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, more than 12 inches is possible in a few locations.

Thunderstorms capable of producing rainfall rates of 2 to 2.5 inches per hour could pose the most significant flooding risk to urban areas in Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

Rain total forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Unlike Florida's west coast, which is under various stages of drought, most of South Florida has had a surplus of rain this year, with nearly 71 inches so far.

In addition, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in place through Friday morning for coastal areas of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River and St. Lucie counties.

This system is creating dangerous conditions on Florida beaches for surfers and swimmers, including life-threatening rip currents, surf between 4 and 9 feet and large breaking waves.

Coastal flood advisories.

(FOX Weather)



Coastal flood alerts for Louisiana and Mississippi

Meanwhile, flooding is an issue along parts of the Gulf Coast too. With the ongoing moisture surge from the Gulf of Mexico, a flash flooding threat shifted from Texas into Panama City, Florida and Mobile, Alabama, on Tuesday – a risk that holds into Wednesday.

Coastal flood alerts are also in effect through Thursday for areas surrounding New Orleans and Biloxi as gusty east winds to 45 mph push elevated tides into coastal lowlands, bringing some beach erosion and minor shoreline flooding. A Wind Advisory is in effect for New Orleans through Wednesday evening.

Gulf Coast flood alerts.

(FOX Weather)



The rain is indeed a welcome sight along the Gulf Coast experiencing long-term drought conditions.

Over half of Louisiana is in exceptional drought – the worst level – where wildfires are smothering the Gulf Coast with smoke that has created dangerous driving conditions and unhealthy air.

Mississippi is nearing 90% of the state in extreme and exceptional drought.

Unfortunately, more than a week of rain won't end the drought in either state. Regular rainfall events will be needed for drought relief.