Watch: Waterfall flows backward due to powerful winds in Wales

ABERDARON, United Kingdom – Video shot Monday in the community of Aberdaron, on the coast of Wales, shows a waterfall flowing in reverse.

Rather than flowing down the cliff and into the waters of the Irish Sea, the waterfall appears mist-like as strong winds push the water upward and back over the green-topped cliff.

The wind was produced by Storm Debi, a powerful system that swirled through the United Kingdom and Ireland earlier this week. It produced wind gusts in Aberdaron measuring up to 77 mph, according to the U.K. Met Office. For reference, a Category 1 hurricane produces maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

A wind warning was issued for parts of Wales from Sunday through Monday, when gusts were in the forecast. The wind was expected to be more powerful along the coasts.

Debi caused coastal flooding and widespread power outages in Ireland, according to local reports. Wind from Debi sent debris flying, striking a woman in Limerick and sending her to the hospital.

Debi comes after Storm Ciarán struck parts of Europe earlier this month. It caused floods and brought hurricane-force winds of up to 100 mph in some locations. More than a million were left without power, and at least 14 people were killed.