Extreme Weather
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah

Strong winds ripped across the state on Jan. 16, causing a waterfall in Ivins to spray back upwards. The photographer who shot the video said his drone struggled against the 60 mph winds.

By Chris Oberholtz
IVINS, Utah – A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.

Strong winds ripped across the state on Jan. 16, creating intense updrafts along a cliff in Ivins that caused a waterfall to spray back upwards.

"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions," the drone's pilot, RJ Hooper, said in a Facebook post. 

Drone video shared to Facebook by RJ Hooper shows heavy gusts blowing a waterfall’s stream back up the cliff face.

(RJ Hooper via Storyful)

Hooper said his drone struggled against the 60 mph winds over the cliff edge.

"In the last 20 years, I can only remember a couple of time(s) the waterfalls in Kayenta (Utah) flowed backwards," he said.

