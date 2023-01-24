Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah

IVINS, Utah – A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.

Strong winds ripped across the state on Jan. 16, creating intense updrafts along a cliff in Ivins that caused a waterfall to spray back upwards.

"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions," the drone's pilot, RJ Hooper, said in a Facebook post.

WATCH: WATERFALL SWELLS FROM TRICKLE TO RAGE AFTER HISTORIC DROUGHT ENDS WITH MULTIPLE RAINSTORMS

Hooper said his drone struggled against the 60 mph winds over the cliff edge.

"In the last 20 years, I can only remember a couple of time(s) the waterfalls in Kayenta (Utah) flowed backwards," he said.