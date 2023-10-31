The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: I-95 corridor under freeze alerts

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Arctic blast targets I-95 corridor with freezing weather

The eastern two-thirds of the country has been plunged into winter thanks to the first big arctic blast of the season. After threatening record lows from Texas to Virginia, the coldest weather now focuses on the Interstate 95 corridor. People from Georgia to New Jersey are expected to see their first freeze of the year tonight.

Frost and freeze alerts in effect through Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Pilar and Invest 97L

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a pair of tropical systems this week. Tropical Storm Pilar in the Pacific is bringing heavy rain to parts of Central America. Invest 97L in the Atlantic could become the next tropical depression or storm of the season.

The outlook for Invest 97L in the Caribbean Sea.

(FOX Weather)



Jet stream over Northeast fuels European bomb cyclone

A 200-mph jet stream over the Northeast is helping create a powerful storm that could bring 100-mph winds to parts of the U.K. and France this week. Officials have named the bomb cyclone Ciarán.



A Texas man who survived being struck by lightning in 2005 said he had to relearn how to read and write and lost all his memories before the strike.





