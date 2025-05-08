Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Widespread storms across eastern US to soak millions into next week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, May 8, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Damaging hail threatens Helene-ravaged North Carolina ahead of heavy rain, flash flood risk in Southeast

The weather pattern that soaked parts of Texas and Louisiana earlier this week will shift to the east before stalling, setting up days of severe weather and a prolonged flash flood threat through early next week.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a broad area across the South and mid-Atlantic will face an increasing threat of thunderstorms beginning Thursday afternoon when a cluster of storms will develop across Middle Tennessee and move east into northern Alabama, North Georgia and western North Carolina, an area that is still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Storms will track along a stalled cold front through the weekend with a widespread 3-5 inches of rain expected from Florida through the Carolinas, with some tallies reaching a foot and possibly more.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



First storm of 2025 Atlantic hurricane season could develop before June

While the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1, the FOX Forecast Center will be monitoring the Caribbean Sea during the second half of May for any signs of preseason development.

Watch: Bizarre black ring in sky stops Kansas motorcyclist in tracks

The skies above a small Kansas town became the stage for an astonishing and unusual spectacle as a large black ring seemed to defy explanation.

The bizarre phenomenon was spotted by Bonner Springs resident Frankie Camren on Monday afternoon while on a motorcycle ride, which was abruptly halted by the unusual anomaly hanging in the air on a nearby county road.

"I just pulled over," Camren recounted in an interview with FOX Weather. "I'm almost 50 years old. I ain't ever seen nothing like that."

