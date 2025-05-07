Search
New Orleans faces growing flood risk as millions from Texas to Louisiana remain threatened by powerful storms

Extreme weather has led to the death of a 10-year-old Texas girl who was swept away by floodwaters, and three other people were injured when a bolt of lightning struck a home in Texas.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Torrential rain, thunderstorms pound Louisiana

A dangerous day is in store for portions of Louisiana on Wednesday as the state faces another day of dangerous flash flooding and thunderstorms. FOX 8 New Orleans Reporter Josh Robertson joined FOX Weather on Wednesday, May 7, with the latest developments.

NEW ORLEANS – Dangerous severe weather and potentially life-threatening flooding continues to threaten communities across the South from Texas through Louisiana and Mississippi along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Watch: Powerful winds, torrential rain slam Texas A&M University campus

Extreme weather has been relentlessly pounding the region for days, leading to the death of a 10-year-old Texas girl who was swept away by floodwaters as she walked home from school. Three other people were injured when a bolt of lightning struck a home in Texas, sparking a fire.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.
(FOX Weather)

 

Torrential rain led to numerous Flash Flood Warnings in Texas and Louisiana from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with officials urging residents to remain vigilant and not to travel over water-covered roadways.

Well over a half-foot of rain has fallen in several communities, including Lake Charles, Lafayette and New Iberia in Louisiana.

(KTBC / FOX Weather)

Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect along the Gulf Coast from the Port Arthur area in Texas to the Alabama-Florida state line.

(FOX Weather)

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has increased the flood threat along the Gulf Coast, placing southeastern Louisiana, including the New Orleans and Grand Isle areas, in a Level 3 out of 4 risk on Wednesday.

A Level 2 threat exists from southeastern Texas to southwestern Alabama.

(FOX Weather)

In addition to the flash flood threat on Wednesday, forecasters are also concerned about the risk of severe weather.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed nearly 30 million people from the southern and central Plains to the Southeast in a Level 1 out of 5 threat of severe weather on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

Watch: Hail pummels Texas home during severe weather

The main threats from thunderstorms that develop on Wednesday will be the risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail and lightning. However, there is also a tornado threat that stretches along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida.

