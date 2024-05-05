The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather outbreak expected Monday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, May 6, 2024, and National Nurses Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tornado Alley faces threat of severe weather outbreak again

It was just a little over a week ago that the central U.S. was hammered by severe storms. Several people were killed during the severe weather streak. Now, some of the same areas are bracing for more dangerous storms Monday. The worst storms are expected in Oklahoma and Kansas and could produce long-track tornadoes, giant hail and damaging wind gusts.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, May 6, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Texas flooding turns deadly

Relentless rain across eastern portions of Texas has led to widespread flooding, particularly along rivers and creeks between Dallas and Houston. The disaster turned deadly when officials said a 4-year-old boy died when he was swept away in floodwater. Forecasters say waterways that are flooded could remain swollen for days or even weeks.

Rainfall statistics for eastern portions of Texas since May 1, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Soldier beats through roof to save baby from Brazil flooding

Brazil has been hit hard by flooding in recent weeks, with at least 75 people killed. Video shows a soldier using a brick to hammer through a roof to save a baby trapped in the house.

