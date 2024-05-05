4-year-old boy dies after being swept away in Texas flood

BURLESON, Texas – Authorities said a boy died Sunday after he and two adults were swept away in floodwater in Texas.

According to Johnson County Emergency Management, the boy and two adults were in a vehicle that was stuck in rushing floodwater on County Road 528. A person who called 911 just before 2 a.m. reported seeing the people get out of the vehicle and trying to make it to dry ground when all three were swept downstream.

Officials said they were able to rescue the two adults about three hours later. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. According to FOX 4, the adults have since been released from the hospital.

The boy’s body was found in the water about 7:20 a.m., officials said. FOX 4 reported that the boy was identified by a medical examiner as 4-year-old Lucas Warren of Burleson.

Days of heavy rain in eastern Texas have led to widespread flooding, especially along rivers between the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Houston. Several flood warnings have been issued around the Metroplex, with flooding being reported in a few locations.