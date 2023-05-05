The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Stubborn stormy pattern for weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, May 6, 2023, and also National Play Outside Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Storms just won’t leave the central US alone

It’s been a stormy end to the week for much of the Plains and Texas, and that trend is expected to continue through the weekend. Once again, parts of Texas are in the bull’s-eye of severe-weather risk Saturday, with parts of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois being added. Sunday also appears stormy across much of the central U.S. with Iowa seeing the highest risk. The Great Lakes also have a risk of severe storms.

The severe weather outlook for May 6, 2023.

Things to know

In case you missed it: Omega block, twin twisters and record snow

A blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere made for a stagnant weather pattern across the U.S. this week, keeping the eastern and western sides of the country cool and damp. This week was dominated by a so-called "Omega block," named for its resemblance to the Greek letter Ω on a weather map.

The storms in the West actually produced a couple of tornadoes in the Los Angeles area this week. The National Weather Service confirmed the twin twisters touched down Thursday in the Compton and Carson neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. They were both rated EF-0. No injuries were reported.

Snow records in at least two states were shattered this week. As much as 2 feet of snow fell in Herman, Michigan, between Monday and Wednesday. That set a new state record for May snowfall. The old one had stood since 1907. Record snow was also received in West Virginia this week, where a little more than 16 inches of snow was reported in Canaan Mountain. That broke the state’s May snowfall record, which had stood since 1923.

