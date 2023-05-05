2 tornadoes touch down in Los Angeles' Carson, Compton areas

LOS ANGELES – The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down Thursday morning in the Carson-Compton area of Los Angeles County.

The two tornadoes touched down within three miles and 10-15 minutes of each other as thunderstorms raced through Southern California.

The first twister touched down in Carson at 8:45 a.m., only lasting about a tenth of a mile over a minute with a width of just 15 yards.

Images from SkyFOX via FOX 11 Los Angeles showed a downed tree and at least two buildings damaged by the tornado, including some small sections of a roof removed. Some cars and trees were also found damage.

National Weather Service storm survey teams estimated the peak winds from the twister at 75 mph.

Second tornado strikes just 10 minutes later

Just 10 minutes after the Carson tornado dissipated, a second tornado touched down just 3 miles away in Compton.

This twister was also about 15 yards wide, producing a narrow path of damage including a downed power line, minor damage to a home's roof and siding, while tearing tarps from a nursery in its path.

Storm surveyors estimated the tornado lasted about 4 minutes over its 1-mile-long path with a peak wind speed of just 65 mph.

There were no injuries reported with either tornado.

It's the third tornado to strike the Los Angeles area just this year. One person was injured and several buildings suffered damage when an EF-1 tornado struck the Montebello area on March 23.

The EF-1 twister touched down in a Montebello warehouse district just after 11 a.m. and wreaked havoc over nearly a half-mile path for about 2 to 3 minutes before dissipating, according to the National Weather Service.