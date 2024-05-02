The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Only a brief break from severe weather this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 3, 2024, and National Montana Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

More severe storms, tornadoes roll through Texas

For more than a week, relentless severe weather has been plaguing states across America. That trend continued on Thursday, with nearly 100 reports of severe weather, most of which were focused in Texas. The worst of the storms impacted rural towns such as Hawley and Hamlin in the west-central part of the state. Videos showed significant tornado damage outside the town of Hawley where storm chasers were going through debris looking for victims.

Severe storms continue Friday, Saturday

The current stretch of severe weather looks like it will come to an end this weekend, but only for a day. The worst storms are expected in Texas on Friday and Saturday. However, the central U.S. will finally get a break Sunday before the next severe weather threat targets the region starting Monday.

The severe weather outlook for the U.S. on Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Flooding prompts calls for evacuations in Texas

Torrential rain that fell on Southeast Texas on Thursday is now rushing into rivers and creeks that have already been swollen by recent upstream rains. Some people who live along the San Jacinto and Trinity rivers have been asked to leave as officials worry they’ll be cut off by rising water.

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Drone video shows home surrounded by water

The impact of the flooding was evident in aerial video taken in Livingston, Texas.

