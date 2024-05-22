The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather and new hurricane forecast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, May 23, 2024, and Lucky Penny Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Central US in bull’s-eye for severe weather

It’s been a relentless stretch of severe weather, especially in the central part of the country. Wednesday was no different, with severe weather and a likely tornado causing damage in Temple, Texas. That theme will continue Thursday with tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds possible in a swath that stretches from North Dakota to Mississippi. The worst of the storms is expected in parts of Nebraska and Kansas.

The severe weather outlook for Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Atlantic hurricane season forecast being announced

The official forecast from NOAA for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be announced. If it follows the trend, expect federal meteorologists to call for a very busy season. Make sure you have alerts turned on in your FOX Weather app, and we’ll let you know when the numbers are released.

How’s the weather looking for Memorial Day?

FOX Weather is tracking the forecast for Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start of summer. We’ll keep it updated all week. You can also put your plans in the FOX Weather app and get alerts on the forecast.

The Memorial Day forecast for 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Tractor-trailers toppled by tornado

A camera keeping a watchful eye on an Iowa highway caught a terrifying sight as a tornado tore across the road and damaged two semis.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.