SpaceX California launch kicks off triple launch week

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX launched a national security mission for the U.S. early Wednesday morning, creating a bright display across the Southern California sky.

The liftoff is one of three that Elon Musk's company has planned between Wednesday and Thursday.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1 a.m. PT, sending the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-146 mission into orbit.

Overnight, the conditions on the California coast were foggy, blocking the view of the rocket on the ground as the Merlin engines roared to life, sending the Falcon 9 into the sky.

However, once the rocket cleared the mist below, a giant orange fireball could be seen shooting across the sky for those awake, including in Los Angeles.

The Falcon 9 rocket booster used for Wednesday's mission previously launched two other national security missions for the NRO, along with 13 other missions. This launch was the 16th and landing for the rocket.

About 8 minutes after liftoff, the booster came back down, landing in the Pacific Ocean on SpaceX's droneship Of Course I Still Love You.

The landing was the company's 310th booster landing. SpaceX hopes to certify the Falcon 9 boosters to fly up to 40 missions each.

One launch up, two more to go

Also, on Wednesday, SpaceX aims to launch another Falcon 9 rocket, but it is on the opposite side of the country. A Falcon 9 will launch 23 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida at 10:35 p.m. ET.

Then, on Thursday, SpaceX plans to launch yet another batch of Starlink satellites at 6:45 p.m. ET from its launchpad at Kennedy Space Center up the coast.

Launch weather officers with the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron predict near-perfect weather for both Florida launches, with a 95% chance of favorable conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.