10-foot alligator 'made himself right at home' in New Smyrna Beach pool: 'Florida things!'

By Dani Medina Source FOX 35 Orlando
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 10-foot alligator was caught making himself at home inside the pool of a home in New Smyrna Beach, according to police. 

The alligator was spotted overnight Tuesday in the Venetian Bay neighborhood, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department. Police said the gator broke through the screen to get inside the pool area. 

A 10-foot alligator was caught making himself at home inside the pool of a home in New Smyrna Beach, according to police.

An alligator was removed from a Florida homes pool overnight on May 21, 2024.

( New Smyrna Beach Police Department)

Two officers with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department snapped a selfie with the big fella before contacting a trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who safely removed the gator from the pool. 

The photo was shared on social media Tuesday with the caption, "Florida cops doing Florida things!"

