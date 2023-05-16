The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms and a tale of 2 fishes

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and National Idaho Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Scattered severe storms possible in Plains, South

After a very stormy stretch of weather, the FOX Forecast Center is expecting severe storms to be more scattered Wednesday across the Deep South and Great Plains. Damaging wind is the primary concern with any severe storms that develop. Some flooding will also be possible with storms across the Deep South.

The severe weather outlook for May 17, 2023.

Oklahoma angler thanked after catching 118-pound carp

Officials in Oklahoma have turned to the pros to address the problem of invasive bighead carp in Grand Lake. Bryan Baker, of Spoonbill Wreckers, answered the call and set the state’s first record for this type of fish by catching one that weighed 118 pounds.

New York increases shark surveillance as summer approaches

After an increase in shark sightings at New York beaches last summer, state officials say they are stepping up their surveillance efforts this year. In addition to more personnel aimed at the task, officials will also use both aerial and aquatic methods to monitor the beaches.

