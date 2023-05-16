Officials thank Oklahoma angler after catching 118-pound invasive carp

There's no argument that fisherman Bryan Baker answered the call from Oklahoma wildlife officials.

He was one of the many skilled anglers that the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation sought out to help capture invasive bighead carp from Grand Lake.

"We've gotten a great response so far, and many people have allowed us to study their catch," the agency said.

Baker, with Spoonbill Wreckers, reeled in Oklahoma's first bighead carp state record at a massive 118 pounds and 3 ounces.

COLORADO FISHERMAN REELS IN LIKELY RECORD-BREAKING TROUT, BUT THERE’S A CATCH

Oklahoma's wildlife officials say bighead carp consume large quantities of zooplankton and aquatic insects.

"Because of their feeding habits, bighead carp are a direct competitor with our native species like paddlefish and bigmouth buffalo, as well as all larval and juvenile fishes and native mussels," the agency said.

If you happen to catch this invasive species, anglers have been warned not to return it to the water but report it to wildlife officials.