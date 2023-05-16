Search
Officials thank Oklahoma angler after catching 118-pound invasive carp

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said bighead carp consume large quantities of zooplankton and aquatic insects

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
There's no argument that fisherman Bryan Baker answered the call from Oklahoma wildlife officials.

He was one of the many skilled anglers that the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation sought out to help capture invasive bighead carp from Grand Lake.

"We've gotten a great response so far, and many people have allowed us to study their catch," the agency said.

Baker, with Spoonbill Wreckers, reeled in Oklahoma's first bighead carp state record at a massive 118 pounds and 3 ounces.

Oklahoma man sets state record with massive bighead carp

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said Bryan Baker recently set a new state record by catching a 118-pound bighead carp in Grand Lake.

(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife)

Oklahoma's wildlife officials say bighead carp consume large quantities of zooplankton and aquatic insects.

"Because of their feeding habits, bighead carp are a direct competitor with our native species like paddlefish and bigmouth buffalo, as well as all larval and juvenile fishes and native mussels," the agency said. 

If you happen to catch this invasive species, anglers have been warned not to return it to the water but report it to wildlife officials.

